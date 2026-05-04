2027 WR commit Magnus Talma talks choosing BC

Recently, 2027 wide receiver Magnus Talma committed to Boston College.

The Bishop Moore Catholic junior (6’0,” 170lbs.) from Orlando chose BC over Georgia State, Southern Miss, UMass, Miami of Ohio, Toldeo, Buffalo and Marshall. Talma is actually originally from the area, which made the decision that much easier.

Over the weekend, I caught up with Talma to see why he ultimately picked the Eagles. Here’s our exchange:

What made BC the right fit for you?

“BC is an amazing fit for me for many reasons, but a huge part is the Catholic faith. The Catholic faith has always been a tremendous part in my life and it is great to know that I will have that with me at BC. It was also a huge dream of mine to play at a high-level football program and also a great academic school as well.”

What stood out about the campus compared to others you’ve visited?

“I haven’t seen the full campus, but from what I have seen it is bigger than you would think and feels like a big family. It is very beautiful and unique from what I have seen. But I will see it fully on my official visit on the 2nd of June!”

What was the message from the staff in terms of what they’re building? What was dealing with GM Kenyatta Watson like?

“What they are building there is very special, everyone is bought into their culture and I loved it. Coach Watson was very welcoming during my visit during the spring and I am very happy to continue to get to know all of the staff!”

What should BC fans know about you?

“I am originally from Massachusetts and lived in Wellesley just outside of Boston area and I pumped to get back and get to work!”