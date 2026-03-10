Transfer QB Mason McKenzie speaks after Day 1 of spring ball

The next QB of Boston College won’t be decided for another few months, but the competition is underway.

Saginaw Valley State transfer Mason McKenzie, Arkansas transfer Grayson Wilson and freshman Femi Babalola are all going to have to duke it out this spring and summer to earn the starting role. Each guy had some flashes of good and bad during day one of spring practice on Tuesday.

After the first practice session, McKenzie met with the local media for the first time. Here’s everything he had to say:

On his confidence level jumping from D2 to D1 and the ACC

“Yeah, I’ve always been a pretty confident person. I’ve played a lot of football, so that definitely breeds into the confidence a little bit. Being able to have two years of college football under my belt – obviously not at this level – but, just being able to have that experience already, come in here and be a leader for everybody…they’ve just made me confident as well because they believe in me already.”

On being a dual threat QB

“I obviously can run a little bit. I ran for over 900 yards last year and I can definitely bring that side of the game. But, I also don’t want it to overshadow the fact that I can throw the ball well too.”

On how much Bill O’Brien’s experience with other QBs influence his decision

“Yeah, obviously, that was pretty cool to be in the same room as somebody that coached Tom Brady and Deshaun Watson and Bryce Young, guys like that. That was definitely a big deal as a quarterback and the growth I can have, to eventually go and hopefully play at the next level, so that definitely played a big piece in my decision to coming here.”

On if Chambliss is someone he’s trying to emulate after his success from D2 to D1

“Obviously, I played against him a couple years ago. Seeing the success he had was pretty cool from the D2 world. I was cheering him on all year because the better he did, the better chance I was going to have to come and do something like this as well.”

On O’Brien calling plays and how he’s been teaching the offense so far

“Yeah, it’s been great. It’s a lot, but we’re taking it a little bit slower now. We’ve been installing every day and meeting. It’ll just get easier every day, it’s just repetition. We’ve finally got out here to do full speed stuff, so it’s kind of moving a little fast, but eventually it’ll become a lot easier. So far, it’s been really good.”

On the QB competition and if he expects to be the starter

“I mean, yeah we had our first practice today. You’ve got to go out there and compete every day. The best guy’s going to play. Just got to come and put my head down every day and work and the rest will take care of itself.”

On if he’s familiar with Doug Flutie’s game

“Yeah, I think it was…me and my dad, this was a while ago, but we watched I think it was a 30-for-30 on him or whatever it may have been. It was about all the Boston College highlights he had and everything. So, watched that at a young age. Now, I’m here and see his Heisman Trophy when you walk in. It’s a pretty surreal experience to share the same field as guys like that and Matt Ryan and Matt Hasselbeck. It’s definitely a really cool opportunity.”

-Note: McKenzie says he took his picture with the statue when he visited as well.

On if any players on offense jump out to him early on, or if the speed has been an adjustment

“There’s a lot of good athletes out here, a lot of good ballplayers. From my experience so far – and obviously it was the first practice – but, coming out here with my guy Evan Dickens, we roomed together for a couple weeks and had a couple plays where I hit him on a couple rollout passes. He’s a 4.4 guy. He runs fast. Just having a guy like that that can make explosive plays with his feet takes a lot of pressure off me in the passing game.”

On managing personal expectations this time of year

“Yeah, it’s really just one day at a time, being where your feet are all the time. That’s kind of what Coach O’Brien preaches is just take it one day at a time. You can’t worry about when we go Cincinnati. You can only worry about today, spring ball, and then watch the film, we’ll get better from it and come out Thursday and have a better day of spring ball.”

On if there’s any player he tries to emulate

“I wouldn’t say there’s anybody I really model my game after. I like the way that guys play. Like, I like the way Baker Mayfield plays. I’m a big fan of his. He’s a very fiery guy. I wouldn’t say I’m like that, that high level of that, but I’m a competitive guy and I hope to be able to show that in these next coming weeks.”