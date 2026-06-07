Men's basketball to play Georgia in ACC/SEC Challenge

BC men’s basketball fans eager for the new era to start have at least one date to circle on the calendar.

December 1.

It was announced a couple days ago that BC will be taking on Georgia on Monday, December 1 as part of the fourth annual ACC/SEC Challenge, it was announced today by ESPN. This will be the second time the Eagles and Bulldogs will meet on the court.

Historically, BC is 1-2 all-time in the ACC/SEC Challenge since its inception. Last year, BC lost to LSU at home on Dec. 3. In the inaugural challenge, the Eagles earned on the road against Vanderbilt on Nov. 29, 2023.

BC holds a 13-14 record vs. SEC teams. BC is 2-2 against Auburn, 0-3 against Florida, 1-0 vs. Georgia, 0-1 against LSU, 2-2 vs. South Carolina, 2-1 vs Tennessee, 0-1 against Texas, 1-0 against Tecas A&M and 5-4 vs. Vandy.

The matchup against the Bulldogs in December will be a historic one. It’ll be the first meeting since 1968. The first time happened the day after Christmas, December 26, 1968 and the Eagles took an 89-83 victory at home.