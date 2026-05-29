Men's basketball in ESPN event with Cincinnati, UCF & Georgia

On Friday, Jon Rothstein reported that Boston College will take part in the 2026 ESPN Events Invitational.

While it’s not yet known whether this will be a showcase or tournament format, BC will be there along with Cincinnati, UCF and Georgia.

Rothstein also reported there could still be more teams added to the invitational as well. No dates were given.

Any national exposure for BC to keep the buzz going early on is good exposure. The Eagles recently learned where they’ll be playing conference opponents this week…getting hot and gelling early as a with guys from all over the world will be imperative. Having to do so on ESPN will only ramp up the pressure, which is a good thing.

Luke Murray hasn’t shied away from expectations since arriving and accepting this opportunity will be a nice little early litmus test.

Here’s Rothstein’s full report from College Hoops Today.