Men's basketball conference opponents announced for 2026-2027

I’ve covered BC mostly remotely for the last two seasons for several reasons, but mostly because they simply weren’t worth anyone’s time.

Traffic, other work, life, the Eagles hadn’t made it worth anyone’s efforts to go watch the wretched product. Earl Grant pleaded and even bickered with fans on social media about the crowds, but why bother?

Well, there’s no excuse for the place not to be rocking this season. I know I will certainly be on press row a few times behind the basket near the bench.

On Thursday, the ACC unveiled the conference opponents both at home and on the road for all of the teams this season. To say BC’s home slate is loaded would be a massive understatement…

Home games

Notre Dame

Virginia Tech

Clemson

Duke

North Carolina

Florida State

Georgia Tech

Louisville

SMU

Road games

California

NC State

Pittsburgh

Stanford

Syracuse

Virginia

Wake Forest

With the buzz already as high as its been in a long, long time thanks to the arrival of Luke Murray, this home slate leaves little excuse for fans not to get behind this team early and often. That is of course assuming this team is better and in fact playing for something throughout the season. Those Duke and UNC games will be must-attend events for students. If those games are on holiday breaks, then shame on the schedule makers.

They also catch a little bit of a break on the road in terms of which hostile atmospheres they’ll have to deal with. No UNC, no Cameron Crazies.

Even if you’re not the most diehard basketball fan but just a casual BC supporter, this home schedule should have you intrigued about this new era of Eagles basketball.