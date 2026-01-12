Monday portal updates

With the portal window for players to enter closing on Friday, we could technically say it’s the home stretch.

BC has been extremely active – as expected after going 2-10 and having so many players leave – and they’ve done a good job of attracting talent from big and small schools, either with plenty of experience or plenty of eligibility.

The majority consensus from recruits I’ve spoken with is that they’re choosing BC for the opportunity to play for a staff that can make them NFL-caliber players. The checks may not be huge compared to some other ACC schools or Big 10 and SEC programs, but the balance BC has been able to strike seems like it’s been very, very well thought out.

Of course, none of this matters until September, but getting to know all the new faces and see how this staff puts the pieces together – including the new puzzle pieces on the staff – is going to be fascinating.

Here’s the latest news, with more to come if anything else breaks today/tonight:

New punter

There hasn’t been much special teams activity aside from long snapper John Owens out of Holy Cross signing. But, the team announced former Virginia Tech and Towson punter Bryce LaFolette has signed. It’s no secret how much of an issue punting has been the last few seasons, although it was better in 2025. LaFolette will presumably compete with Andy Quinn for the role, but the Eagles aren’t afraid to use two guys for different types of punts.

Another offensive commitment

Right around 2:30, the team announced Landon Wright is the latest addition to the receiver room. Wright was a redshirt freshman in 2024 and did not play. Last season, he appeared in 11 games with seven grabs, 121 yards and two touchdowns.

Coming out of high school, the California native had offers from Washington State, Fresno State, San Jose State, Colorado State and Utah State.