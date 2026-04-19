Murray adds former Phillips Academy standout

The busy week that was for Luke Murray and his new staff continued into the weekend.

On Saturday (I know, I know, I’m late), news came down that former Phiilips Academy standout forward Colby Duggan was the latest player to join the resurgence in Chestnut Hill. Duggan is a Monson native and has played at the College of Charleston last year after spending his first two seasons with Campbell.

Last year, Duggan (6’7,” 225lbs.) played in 19 games, averaging 28.1 minutes per game with 9.3 points per game, 2.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds. In 2025, he played 32 games, averaging 27.9 minutes with 15.7 points per game, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He appeared in 31 games in 2024, playing just 12.4 minutes per game and averaging 3.5 points and 1.2 rebounds per game.

During his days at Phillips Academy, Duggan was two-time, first-team All-NEPSAC Class A and averaged 23 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a block per game in his last season.