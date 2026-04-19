Brandon Benjamin latest Eagle to join Murray Era

At this rate, Luke Murray’s first roster might be done in the next week.

Former Fairfield freshman forward Brandon Benjamin is the latest Eagle to commit from the portal according to Adam Finkelstein.

In his first season of college basketball, Benjamin played in 32 games, averaging 31.3 minutes with 14.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per game. Obviously, the double-double average immediately stands out, especially from a freshman, regardless of competition.

Murray has put a clear emphasize on size, however Benjamin is the first young player that Murray has picked up. It’ll be interesting to see what that blend continues to be in terms of the age range on the roster. Is Murray going to be a total portal guy? Will there be any room for high schoolers?

Benjamin is listed at 6’8,” 235lbs. and went to Bergen Catholic in New Jersey. The Northeast influence is extremely evident with Murray’s first roster and he’s known about Benjamin for quite some time. Benjamin played a post-graduate year at St. Thomas More where he led the NEPSAC with 15 rebounds per game. He was an All-America Honorable Mention, and First Team All-NEPSAC. Benjamin played in the National Prep Championship game and was the No. 3 prep recruit in all of Connecticut.