Roster coming together as Murray adds three more commits

Once the first commit from Slovenia, Zak Smrekar, became the first one to join the Luke Murray-led BC program, the floodgates opened a bit on Thursday.

Former Merrimack combo guard Ernest Shelton, former Northeastern point guard JB Frankel and former Montana shooting guard Money Williams are all on board.

Money Williams

Williams is a junior listed at 6’4,” 211 lbs. Last season for the Grizzles, the Oakland, CA native averaged 20.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 31 minutes per game last season. He was also 85% from the free throw line in 34 games. Montana went 18-16, finishing fourth in the Big Sky.

Williams scored 30+ points in seven games, while scoring 40 once against Northern Colorado on March 9.

In 2025, Williams played in 35 games, averaging 27 minutes, 13.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and three assists per game.

Ernest Shelton

Another junior, the former Warrior and Philly native played in 34 games last season, averaging 36.8 minutes. Shelton was a 15.9-point, 3.1-rebound, 0.9-assist a game guy for Merrimack during their run to the NCAA Tournament. In 2024 and 2025, Shelton played for Gannon University. As a sophomore there, he made 150 three-pointers.

In a game against BU last year, Shelton tied the Merrimack single-game record with nine three-pointers (9-of-12) on his way to a 33-point performance. Shelton also put up 23 points, making five 3-pointers at No. 20 Auburn too.

Shelton was First Team All-MAAC and was a finalist for The Riley Wallace Award, given to the most impactful transfer in D1 college basketball.

JB Frankel

Frankel makes it a trio of juniors joining the Eagles. The 6’3,” 194lbs. New York native averaged 5.9 points, two rebounds and two assist per game last year, seeing 20.6 minutes in 30 games.

2025 was his best season, appearing in 30 games, averaging 24.7 minutes with 7.3 points per game, two rebounds and 1.7 assists. As a freshman, he appeared 24 times, but only saw about 8.6 minutes per game.

Frankel played his high school ball at Brewster Academy and started 13 games for the Huskies last year.