Luke Murray adding former Syracuse assistant to new staff

We finally have one of the names joining Luke Murray’s new staff.

Jeff Borzello reported on Monday that Brenden Straughn as one of his assistants. Straughn has spent the last three years on the Syracuse bench after stints at Loyola (2018-2019), St. Joseph’s (2019-2022) and George Washington.

Before his college coaching career began, Straughn was a very successful high school coach, winning two Maryland state titles at his alma mater Eleanor Roosevelt High School. He went 123-25 as a head coach there. Then, Straughn spent 2013-18 coaching on the AAU circuit. He an assistant for Team Takeover and was promoted to associate head coach in 2016. A New Carrolton, MD. native, he helped guide the club to the 2017 Jordan Brand 8 Invitational crown, the 2017 Peach Jam finals and the 2018 Peach Jam title. Straughn helped develop five players who earned McDonald’s All-America honors and 70 Division I players. Ideally, those connections in the DMV pay dividends from a recruiting standpoint.

Straughn played at Division 3 Hood College (Maryland) from 2008-2012, serving as a captain three times.