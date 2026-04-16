Murray lands his first commitment in Zak Smrekar

Who had a European signing on their Bingo card for Luke Murray’s first signing?

Earlier in the afternoon on Thursday, Jonathan Givony of Draft Express reported that 19-year old Slovenian guard Zak Smrekar is heading to Chestnut Hill.

Smrekar is listed at 6’7″ and coming over from a team called Krka Novo Mesto in the Adriatic League.

Smrekar averaged 10 points in 23 minutes in 15 games this past season and will turn 20 years old on August 10. According to proballers.com, Smrekar has played in 23 games combined in international competition between U16, U19 and the World Championships. His best numbers came in 2024-2025 during the Euro U18s where he averaged 15.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 27.9 minutes across seven games played. He followed that up in last year’s U19 World Championships, putting up 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in seven games (29.7 minutes).

During 2025 in league play, Smrekar played in 27 games, averaging 4.2 points and two rebounds in 14 minutes.

This is seemingly a splash for Murray and we’ll see if the intrigue of playing with Smrekar convinces some other portal guys to join the resurgence in Chestnut Hill.