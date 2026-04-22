Murray makes two more staff additions official

Late afternoon on Wednesday, BC put out two more ‘official’ additions to Luke Murray’s first staff at BC on social media.

Eric Youncofski is the new Director of Basketball Operations, while Mike Buhmeyer will serve as the Head Strength & Conditioning Coach.

Youncofski is a very interesting hire because of where he’s coming from.

Here’s the description of his last three years directly from the statement the program put out.

‘Youncofski joins Boston College following three years with The Gazelle Group, starting as the Director of Team and Event Operations. In this role, he oversaw the operations responsibilities of neutral site events while working with the venues, teams, and tv partners to ensure all events were run properly. Eric later became the Director of NIL and Operations, leading the charge in creating The Gazelle Group’s NIL division where he recruited and represented student athletes in addition to coaches on the business side of sports. Youncofski finished his tenure as the Managing Director of Events, strategically recruiting teams to on-conference basketball events and taking charge in Identifying optimal matchups to drive ticket sales and sponsorship revenue.’

In simpler terms, the guy knows how the NIL world works.

Youncofski was also with Murray at UConn before that where he served as the assistant AD and Director of Basketball Operations.

Youncofski is a Jersey guy and actually played for URI from 2012-2015.

Buhmeyer was most recently the men’s basketball Strength & Conditioning Coach at The University of Texas at Arlington. Before that, he was the assistant S&C coach for Kentucky. From 2021-2022, Buhmeyer worked with the men’s basketball team and the golf team at Furman.

Buhmeyer is a Clemson grad, but most importantly, he is also a marine, having served for five years as a designated marksman and a martial arts instructor. According to the release: ‘He conducted combat operations on multiple deployments to both Afghanistan and Africa, and was awarded 11 medals and honors for actions performed in a combat environment.’

So, you know whatever conditioning and other workouts this team goes through certainly will not be fun, but will ultimately build plenty of character.

Between the roster and the staff, it feels like Murray is assembling plenty of qualified, mature, smart people to begin the climb back towards the tournament.