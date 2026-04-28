Murray lands 9th recruit with Armoni Zeigler

Around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, Jeff Borzello reported that Luke Murray landed another transfer.



Former Ball State guard Armoni Zeigler makes it nine portal commits for Murray in his first portal cycle as a head coach.

The Hunnington Station, NY native averaged 12.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 31 games last season, averaging 32.4 minutes per game. In the previous two seasons before, Zeigler played 27 games in 2025 (30.6 minutes, 11.1 points per game) and 33 games in 2024 (18.9 minutes, 6.2 points per game).

Zeigler is listed at 6’4,” 200lbs. and adds to the theme of the roster Murray has put together, with a combination of decent size (for the position) but most importantly, plenty of playing experience.

With nine players now on the roster, the only true position that’s lacking is still at center, but that should be coming down the pike soon as the staff finalizes its first group.