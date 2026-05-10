NEPSAC Player of the Year Jordan Ghee commits to BC

More good news for BC basketball fans came around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

The NEPSAC Class A Player of the Year, Jordan Ghee from The Hotchkiss School, announced his commitment to Luke Murray and the Eagles.

Ghee led Hotchkiss to a Founders League and Class A NEPSAC title this past season as a postgrad.

The 19-year old guard is listed at 6’5,” 200lbs. Ghee averaged 19 points, five rebounds and five assists during the season before both NEPSAC Tournament MVP and the Player of the Year honors. Ghee began his high school career at DePaul Catholic High School (Wayne, NJ) before going to Don Bosco Prep his junior season where he won a state title.

Off the court, it appears as if Ghee is going to be a perfect fit at Boston College.

Ghee has served on the Senior Teen Board of Directors of Jack and Jill of America in various positions for the last four years and he’s also been a ‘peer leader, mentor, fundraiser, parliamentarian and community advocate’ according to his bio on his National College Recruiting page.

Not only that, but Ghee has been a strong advocate for those living with ADHD and he’s even written a book titled ‘ADHD So What: Turn Your Diagnosis into Your Destiny.‘