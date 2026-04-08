Notable recruits at BC this week

Once again, BC has had some pretty impressive recruits on campus this week checking out spring practices.

On Wednesday, the team had another bus tour from Michigan on hand. There were plenty of others inside Fish Field House on both Tuesday and Wednesday and there should be another good group on hand for the final spring practice/scrimmage inside Alumni Stadium.

Here’s a few of the notable guys that were in Chestnut Hill this week:

Tuesday visitors

Elijah Goins – 2027, Safety (Dakota HS, Michigan) – 19 offers including BC, Tennessee, USC, Michigan State and Wisconsin.

Jett Watson – 2027, Defensive Back (Grayson HS, Georgia) – 24 offers including BC, Indiana, UNC, Auburn and Missouri.

Brock Spaulding – 2027, EDGE (Corvian Community HS, North Carolina) – Offers from Wake Forest and ECU.

Lorenzo Tartamella – 2027, Defensive Lineman (Red Bank Catholic, New Jersey) – 11 offers including BC, West Virginia, UVA, Penn State and Syracuse.

Owen Hupfer – 2027, Linebacker (Johnston HS, Iowa) – 6 offers including Dartmouth, Northern Iowa, Columbia and South Dakota.

Dante Snoonian – 2027, Long Snapper (BB&N) – (Couldn’t find exact offer total, but has them from BC, Yale, TCU, Vandy and UConn).

Joel Gomez – 2027, Tight End (Manchester, NH) – Offers from BC, UConn, Rutgers and Wake Forest.

Wednesday visitors

Dom Harvey – 2027, Wide Receiver (Hawthorne HS, Florida) – Offers from BC, V-Tech, FAU and Liberty.

Drew Sheridan – 2028, Quarterback (Divine Child HS, Michigan) – 11 offers including Penn State, Pitt, Memphis, UConn and Marshall.

Zahir Mitchell – 2027, ATH (Milton Academy) – Committed to BC with offer from Dartmouth.

Ryder Swenson – 2028, Defensive Back (Brunswick School, Connecticut) – Interest from BC, UConn, Syracuse and others.

Amara Dolleh – 2027, EDGE (Eastside HS, New Jersey) – Offers from BC, UConn, UNH, URI and Temple.

Braylon Williams – 2028, Wide Receiver (Buford HS, Georgia) – Offers from BC, Wake Forest and UNLV.

Kaiden Kent – 2028, Cornerback (Cartersville HS, Georgia) – 8 offers including BC, Purdue, UNLV, Arkansas State and Tulane.

Christian King – 2028, Linebacker (St. Thomas More HS, Connecticut) – 11 offers including BC, Penn State, Michigan State, Duke and Wake Forest.

Colten Lis – 2028, Tight End (St. Thomas More HS, Connecticut) – Offers from Duke, Syracuse and Wake Forest.

Dubbs Bloom – 2028, Defensive Lineman (St. Thomas More HS, Connecticut) – Offer from Marshall.