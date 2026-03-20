Notable recruits that visited this week & visiting this weekend

Spring visit season rolls on this weekend.

Saturday will be a big day with a large number of recruits on hand for the first scrimmage of the spring practice season. Like last week, there are some kids heading to Chestnut Hill with some big time offers from other major programs.

Here’s some of the more highly-coveted recruits that visited this week and those that will be here on Saturday morning (those that don’t have offers next to their names did not have any listed in their On3 profiles or do not have On3 profiles yet)…

NOTABLE TUESDAY VISITS

Zahir Mitchell – ATH (2027), Milton Academy (Offers from Dartmouth & BC; Committed to BC)

Jalen Welch – S (2027), Georgia (14 offers including BC, WVU, UNC, UConn & UCF)

NOTABLE THURSDAY VISITS

Dylan Latell – OT (2027), Ohio (17 offers including BC, Pitt, UNC, Minnesota & Kentucky)

Jon Sassic – IOL (2027), Pennsylvania (12 offers including Pitt, WVU, Virginia Tech, FSU & JMU)

NOTABLE SATURDAY VISITS

Amir Hogans – ATH (2027), Hun School/New York (22 offers including BC, Vandy, Northwestern, UNC & Michigan State)

Joreal Ellinger – S (2027), Georgia

Julian Elzey – S (2027), Georgia (19 offers including BC, Indiana, Georgia, Florida & Tennessee)

Preston Glasco – ATH (2027), Georgia

Da’Coby Wooten – ATH (2027), Florida (Offers from BC, UConn, FIU, Eastern Michigan, Tennessee State, West Virginia State & Syracuse)

Yazier Register – DB (2028), New Jersey

Jewlyan Dillard – DL (2027), Georgia

Alex Johnson – EDGE (2027), South Carolina (Offer from Costal Carolina)

Simon Nuamah – EDGE (2027), New York (7 offers including BC, Harvard, Rutgers, Brown & Princeton)

Sydney Padilla – TE (2027), New Jersey (13 offers including BC, Syracuse, Kentucky, Rutgers & URI; Committed to Rutgers)

James Westervelt – TE (2027), Maryland (8 offers including BC, Rutgers, Yale, Air Force & Navy)

Sean Smith – TE (2028), Georgia (9 offers including BC, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, UConn & Purdue)

Magnus Talma – WR (2027), Florida (8 offers including BC, UMass, Buffalo, Toledo, Marshall & Georgia State)

Blaize Battaglia – LB (2027), Georgia (Interest from BC, Clemson, Penn State, Eastern Michigan, Tennessee, Maryland & Air Force)

Cale Britt – LB (2028), Florida (Offers from Kansas & Kansas State)

Jovon Pulliam – DE/LB (2027), Alabama

Michael Golden – OT/DL (2027), Avon Old Farms

Drew Aagesen – DL (2027), Michigan (5 offers from Iowa State, Miami of Ohio, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan & Kent State)

Nigel Lightner – ATH (2027), South Carolina (Offers from Campbell & Liberty)