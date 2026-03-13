Notable recruits set to visit this weekend

Spring ball isn’t just for the 2026 team.

There are a lot of staffers within the BC football program that will be quite busy this weekend, particularly on Saturday.

That’s when the Eagles have their third spring practice, where a ton of recruits will be on hand to get an up-close-and-personal feel for the new-look program and what’s being built. Some are already committed, some already hold offers from BC and others hold offers from other marquee schools.

Here’s 15 of the more notable players that will be in Chestnut Hill:

Brodie Campbell – 2027 QB, Georgia (Offers from 22 schools including BC, G-Tech and Wake Forest)

Armani Hill – 2027 WR, Georgia (Offers from Kennesaw State, Pitt, Howard and FIU)

Dylan Wafle – 2027 LB, Avon Old Farms (Offer from USC)

Joshua Simmons – 2027 LB/EDGE, New York (Offers from BC, Minnesota, Duke, Buffalo, UConn, Temple, Wake Forest, Syracuse, Dartmouth and Army)

Mamadee Sangaray – 2027 LB, New York (Offers from 11 schools including BC, Syracuse, Pitt and Minnesota)

Andy Stedem – 2027 DE, Avon Old Farms (Offers from UMass, Lafayette, Air Force, Army, Penn, UConn, Harvard, Fordham, Dartmouth, Princeton, Cornell, Columbia and Yale)

Xavier Bala – 2027 RB, New York (Offers from 17 schools including BC, Alabama, Ohio State and Nebraska)

Justice Hardy – 2027 RB, Pennsylvania (Offers from 17 schools including BC, UNC, Duke, Army and Syracuse)

Will Wood – 2027 QB, Xaverian High School (Offers from 14 schools including BC, Stanford, Wake Forest, UNC and Costal Carolina)

Brady Scott – 2027 ATH, Tabor Academy (Offers from 16 schools including BC, Iowa, Penn State, Indiana and Wisconsin)

Kennedy Hurte-Jones – 2029 DL, Catholic Memorial (BC offer)

Jackson Tucker – 2027 S, Catholic Memorial (Committed to BC)

Ramar Thomas – 2028 ATH, Catholic Memorial (Committed to BC)

Elijah Guertin – 2027 TE, Bishop Hendricken (Offers from 16 schools including BC, Wisconsin, UConn, Army and Wake Forest)

Rilee Drew – 2027 DB, Georgia (Offers from 28 schools including Indiana, Miami, Auburn, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt)

It’s worth noting how balanced this list is, with plenty of other guys probably also scheduled to be inside Fish Field House on Saturday (I’ll try and get an overall count)…there’s some good local talent here, but also a lot of really elite talent from Georgia, Pennsylvania and New York.