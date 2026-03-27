Notable recruits visiting during Week 3 of spring ball

Continuing with what we’ve done the first two weeks, here’s a look at some of the names that have been in Chestnut Hill this week on visits, or will be this weekend.

There’s upwards of 50+ recruits set to be on hand for the second controlled scrimmage inside Fish Field House on Saturday.

Visited Tuesday

Robbie Dunn – WR (2028, Georgia) – Has offers from BC, Pitt, Wake Forest & Ole Miss

Alex DeGrieck – EDGE (2022 former Harvard Crimson, committed to BC)

Visited Thursday

Hawken Anderson – OL (2027, Suffield Academy, committed to BC). Has 10 offers. Will also be in attendance Saturday.

Dylan Mota – OL (2027, Illinois) – Has offers from BC, Northwestern, Cincinnati, Toledo and Western Michigan. Will also be in attendance Saturday.

Ashante Kamenya – ATH (2027, Worcester Academy) – Interest from BC, UConn, Holy Cross, Fordham, Monmouth, offers from New Haven and Army

Xzavier Chafin – DL (2028, BB&N) – Has offers from UMass and UConn; Penn State has shown early interest

Colton Fischer – DL/TE (2028, BB&N) – Offer from URI, interest from BC, UConn and Syracuse

Benjamin Walker – DL/TE (2028, St. Sebastian’s) – Offer from UConn, interest from BC, Ohio State, Penn State & Maryland

Visiting Saturday

Manny Jjuuko – DT (2028, Brunswick School, CT) – Has offers from Army and Buffalo; Interest from BC, UConn, UMass, UAB and Syracuse

Brady Wagner – LB (2027, Georgia) – Interest shown from BC, Duke, Wake Forest, Stanford, Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech

Zahir Mitchell – ATH (2027, Milton Academy) – Committed to BC, had an offer from Dartmouth

Stephen Soares – LB (2028, Taft School) – Offers from Syracuse and UConn

Julian Dwyer – DL (2028, Ohio) – Has offers from Indiana, Purdue, Cincinnati and Miami of Ohio

Kennedy Hurte-Jones – DL (2029, Catholic Memorial)

Ramar Thomas – WR (2028, Catholic Memorial) – Committed to BC, had offers from Syracuse and Rutgers

Jackson Tucker – S (2027, Catholic Memorial) – Committed to BC