Notable recruits visiting during Week 3 of spring ball
Continuing with what we’ve done the first two weeks, here’s a look at some of the names that have been in Chestnut Hill this week on visits, or will be this weekend.
There’s upwards of 50+ recruits set to be on hand for the second controlled scrimmage inside Fish Field House on Saturday.
Visited Tuesday
Robbie Dunn – WR (2028, Georgia) – Has offers from BC, Pitt, Wake Forest & Ole Miss
Alex DeGrieck – EDGE (2022 former Harvard Crimson, committed to BC)
Visited Thursday
Hawken Anderson – OL (2027, Suffield Academy, committed to BC). Has 10 offers. Will also be in attendance Saturday.
Dylan Mota – OL (2027, Illinois) – Has offers from BC, Northwestern, Cincinnati, Toledo and Western Michigan. Will also be in attendance Saturday.
Ashante Kamenya – ATH (2027, Worcester Academy) – Interest from BC, UConn, Holy Cross, Fordham, Monmouth, offers from New Haven and Army
Xzavier Chafin – DL (2028, BB&N) – Has offers from UMass and UConn; Penn State has shown early interest
Colton Fischer – DL/TE (2028, BB&N) – Offer from URI, interest from BC, UConn and Syracuse
Benjamin Walker – DL/TE (2028, St. Sebastian’s) – Offer from UConn, interest from BC, Ohio State, Penn State & Maryland
Visiting Saturday
Manny Jjuuko – DT (2028, Brunswick School, CT) – Has offers from Army and Buffalo; Interest from BC, UConn, UMass, UAB and Syracuse
Brady Wagner – LB (2027, Georgia) – Interest shown from BC, Duke, Wake Forest, Stanford, Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech
Zahir Mitchell – ATH (2027, Milton Academy) – Committed to BC, had an offer from Dartmouth
Stephen Soares – LB (2028, Taft School) – Offers from Syracuse and UConn
Julian Dwyer – DL (2028, Ohio) – Has offers from Indiana, Purdue, Cincinnati and Miami of Ohio
Kennedy Hurte-Jones – DL (2029, Catholic Memorial)
Ramar Thomas – WR (2028, Catholic Memorial) – Committed to BC, had offers from Syracuse and Rutgers
Jackson Tucker – S (2027, Catholic Memorial) – Committed to BC