Latest portal updates

One week to go…sort of.

The portal closes a week from today (the 16th), but as we’ve discussed here before, signings will continue to happen around the country up until and probably through spring ball.

If I had to guess, I’d say BC wants to have its portal haul completed by the end of next week. With so much turnover, getting everyone here for spring ball to get on the same page is imperative. The Eagles are currently at 18 commits after a little bit of a flurry on Thursday night.

John Owens – LS (Holy Cross)

Mason McKenzie – QB (Saginaw Valley State)

Grayson Wilson – QB – (Arkansas)

Javarius Green – WR (UNC)

Jackson Wade – WR (Florida)

Demetrius Ballard – DL (Buffalo)

Anthony Palano – LB (Washington State)

KJ Sampson – DL (Florida State)

Reggie Jackson – OL (Jacksonville State)

Kristian Phillips – OL (Michigan State)

Trevon Humphrey – OL (NC Central)

Kameron Howard – S (Alabama)

Evan Dickens – RB (Liberty)

Chandler Jordan – S (Georgia State)

Kevyn Humes – WR (Maryland)

Cameron Kossman – TE (Florida)

Nolan Ray – RB (Maryland)

Reed Swanson – WR (Colgate)

-It’s been quiet so far today, but I’d expect plenty of commits over the next few days (hopefully it’s quiet Sunday so I can enjoy the full get home at 3:00 a.m. from Foxborough playoff experience). 12 of the 18 on offense is no surprise, and I’d anticipate more linemen on both sides too.

-As far as departures, if anyone missed it, Reed Harris officially went to Arizona State. Bam Crouch went to Kansas. Eryx Daugherty went to Louisville. Semaj Flemming to App State (along with Henry Hasselbeck). Omarion Davis heads to Penn State.

-The Eagles have also reportedly shown interest in Georgia Tech WR Zion Taylor.

-Oregon State TE Riley Williams had a visit on the 7th.

-Georgia LB Kris Jones reportedly has a visit lined up.