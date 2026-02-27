Quintayvious Hutchins NFL Combine results

One down, two to go.

Q Hutchins was the first of three Eagles to take part in the annual NFL Scouting Combine down in Indianapolis. The defensive linemen and edge guys/linebackers started the week off for everybody on Thursday.



Tight ends and defensive backs go on Friday, quarterbacks, receivers and running backs on Saturday and then O-linemen close it out Sunday. That means Logan Taylor and Jude Bowry will meet with the media on Saturday and then get to work on Sunday.

Hutchins was smooth in a few drills, but slipped in a few others. The slipping thing was not just him, as many guys have been for years now on the turf in Indy. You’d think they’d do something about it when this week is the biggest job interview of these guys’ lives.

Anyways, here’s his results:

40-yard dash

4.74 (14/20)

10-yard split

1.73 (Last)

Vertical

37.00″ (7/17)

Broad jump

Did not participate (most likely at BC Pro Day)

3-cone

Did not participate (most likely at BC Pro Day)

Shuttle

Did not participate (most likely at BC Pro Day)

Bench press

Did not participate (most likely at BC Pro Day)