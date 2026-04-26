Quintayvious Hutchins drafted by Patriots

Just in time.

With the draft winding down, the Patriots saved the day for Quintayvious Hutchins, drafting him 247th overall in the seventh round on Saturday afternoon.

Q has had plenty of quality time with the organization lately, having worked closely with Mike Vrabel and Mike Smith at both the BC Pro Day and the ‘local day’ that the Patriots host each season.

Minutes after the life-changing call, Hutchins met with the Patriots media virtually. Here’s everything he had to say:

On how it feels only going a short distance and playing for coaches that helped run his Pro Day

“It feels good. I’ve been there, at BC, for the past 5 years. So, coming back to my second home, besides Alabama, it feels good. Being able to play under the coaches that were able to run our pro day, it just feels like I’m able to go in comfortably to just keep my head up and just work.”

On receiving the call

“Yeah, well, it’s been a saying since the draft started of how, ‘I’m going to be a Patriot, I’m going to be a Patriot.’ So, it was shocking, but it wasn’t at the same time. If I could be honest, I didn’t think I was going to get a call. So, getting that call from the Patriots was like a dream come true, and hope and faith rising inside of me, knowing that I have another chance to go showcase my talent.”

On what he brings to the table and some of his traits

“Oh, sure. You’re going to see a dynamic special teams player. My career started out with special teams where it comes to kickoffs, kickoff return, punt, punt block. You’re going to get a hard worker, a third down guy, also a run stopper. I feel like I have a lot of bend, explosiveness when it comes to third down, second-and-long. So, you’re going to get an energetic, young kid that’s ready to work and put one foot in the door to lead to two.”

On anything off the field fans might like to know about him

“Oh, I love bowling. That’s the number one thing, I love bowling. I love to fish. I like cars; I get into a lot of cars. I don’t really do too much besides football, but like those three things: work on cars, fish or bowl.”

Eliot Wolf on Hutchins

“Yeah, really, really physical player. Has some length, has some traits that we like. Went back and watched some of the special teams when he was younger and that really stood out as well. Had the opportunity to work him out at our local day, which was really cool for him and his agents to decide to come work out. A lot of times guys that worked out at the Combine aren’t willing to do that, and he showed what kind of competitor he is with his willingness to come over there. I think he helped himself definitely – you know Vrabel with the with the pad, he was hitting that pad and Vrabel was feeling his strength, so it was pretty cool to see.”