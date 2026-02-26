Nuggets from Q Hutchins at the NFL Combine

Three Eagles are in Indianapolis this week, trying to become the next crop of BC guys to join the NFL Draft brotherhood.

After Ozzy Trapilo and Drew Kendall went in the 2025 Draft, there’s a chance for Logan Taylor, Jude Bowry and Q Hutchins to all hear their names called in April. Lewis Bond is on that list too, but didn’t get the invite to Indy, which means he’ll just have to show out at BC Pro Day in a few weeks.

All prospects speak with the media for one day in Indy. On Wednesday, it was the defense. So, are some nuggets from Q during his media period.

On how he got to where he is

“It started with my mom. My mom got me in football at 4 years old. I only missed one year of football when I was nine years old, and ever since then it’s been a dream to like, take one step at a time and get to achieve my goals.”

On his family & having over 30 people at the Senior Bowl

“Yeah, it must have been like 40 something people, but like 22 showed up. Yeah, so I was back in Alabama. I’m from Alabama, so being back at home, having people to show up and show out for me, it was a good feeling.”

On valuing relationships and friendships

“It means a lot to me. I always say my brotherhood. My brothers in BC. They helped me through a lot, helped me through trials and tribulations when I needed them. They accepted me for who I was, and from now on out, it just shows me that people are genuine. They care.”

On if he’s met with Tampa Bay

“Yes, sir.”

On BC prepping guys for the. NFL

“The way they changed the program of like an NFL style, defense, NFL style, like how we work out, how we wake up and stuff like that, and it’s like, put me in a position to where I’m going into a league that I’m already prepared to like know what’s going on.”

On if he’s spoken to the Patriots

“Yes, ma’am.”

On his time at BC & how the program has changed

“I’ve been at Boston College all five years, so seeing the program change and change around, it was, it was, it was a big difference, from Coach Bill O’Brien coming in, changing the program, changing the culture. It was pretty good.”

On how Bill O’Brien impacted him

“He helped me with preparation for the games and stuff like that with walkthroughs and installations and stuff like that.”

On what he wants teams to know about him when meeting

“Like you said, the knowledge that I have, knowing that I can play any position they put me in, that I’m able to be consistent with my rush, be consistent in the run game and stuff like that.”

On his go-to pass rush in a big spot

“My favorite move is chop club. It’s gonna be a chop club, a double swipe. And I say chop club because of my first step. Nobody can really stop my speed, so me being third down doing this crunch time, I gotta go get the quarterback.”

On how he stays locked in this week

“I talked to my brothers, like I said, the brotherhood. I talked to my girlfriend, being able to talk to them and keep a clear mindset, with them supporting me since I’ve been here. Like I said, I’ve been here since Monday. It’s been a little stressful, but I’ve been able to talk to myself, and read sometimes, write what I’m thinking about, and just call it a night whenever I can.”

On his education being important to him & how he might use it

“I’d say going back to like my old high school, at least try to get a coaching job, being able help the kids, because like I’m a type of kid that learned with walkthroughs. There’s a lot of people, a lot of kids afraid, ‘I can’t learn like this.’ So, I’ll be able to embrace the kids, say it’s OK to tell your coach how you just learn like this, it’s OK to have a different learning experience when it comes to football, when it comes to school and stuff like that.”

More on his education

“I got my degree in education, higher education, special education. I came from Bethlehem, Alabama. I went to Milton High School, going to Boston College, it was important for me to get a good eduction.”

On what the love of the game means to him

“Oh, I say sacrifices. The sacrifices I take, like I said, I was talking about recently, the changes, like the specific changes, be able to adapt whenever any change that comes your way.”

On what he believes will be the biggest adjustment going to the NFL

“I’ll say really, like I told everybody, my run game. I feel like I got to get better in the run game. That’s going to be critical, being in the league. They like to run the ball now, so I feel like, yeah, me being consistent in the run game when it comes to that.”