Recent offer profiles: 2028 OT Raymond Hughes

Trying something new here as we get into the dog days content wise. Women’s lax bowing out early and and baseball falling off lately hasn’t done me any favors.

Anyway, the staff has obviously still been out grinding on the road before returning for the start of camp season next week. The new-look, NFL-like Eagles are dishing out offers to some intriguing prospects. So, I figured this is an easy way to take a quick look at some of the guys that have announces recent offers on social media.

Up first is big Raymond Hughes, a 6’5,” 335lb. soon-to-be junior offensive tackle from Louisiana.

The offer

Hughes announced the offer from BC on May 19th. It was his 7th at the time. He’s up to eight now after UTSA offered him on Memorial Day. The list is now BC, Ole Miss, UTSA, Nicholls State, ODU, Aransas State, Troy and Tulane.

High School

Playing for the Archbishop Rummel Raiders (sick name), Hughes has worked his way up to being ranked the No. 1 OT in the 2028 class and the 7th best player in Louisiana.

From the very first clip on his Hudl tape, he stands out on film. Not only because of his size, but because of his physicality. He finishes, has the ability to completely clear out one side and can also get up field and block too. He’s pretty damn athletic for a kid his size who presumably is still growing.