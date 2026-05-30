Recent offer profiles: 2027 EDGE Andy Stedem

Rolling along here taking a look at some of the guys BC has offered recently.

With camp and OV season starting next week, these last few weeks of scouring the country for potential fewer Eagles had a bit of a ‘sprint to the finish’ feel. The staff did everything it could to continue establishing and portraying the vision Kenyatta Watson, Bill O’Brien and the rest of the program now has.

Next up in the offer profiles is 2027 EDGE Andy Stedem (6’5″ 245 lbs.) from Connecticut.

The offer

Stedem officially announced the offer from BC on May 17th. Stedem has offers from BC, Georgia Tech, Virginia, JMU, UConn (where he took an OV this past weekend), Yale, Columbia, Army, Harvard, Mercyhurst, Bryant, Buffalo, URI, Colgate and Lehigh.

High school

Stedem is now at Avon Old Farms after winning a state title last season with Greenwich. As a junior last year, he had seven sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 21 hurries.

Right off the bat on his Hudl film, Stedem’s ability to get to the quarterback or blow up a run play is clear. He’s got several moves and quickness as a pass rusher, while also strongly disengaging blockers to get to a ball carrier. Connecticut high school football is arguably the best in New England, and his frame certainly stands out on the tape.