Recent offer profiles: 2027 QB Ben Rolapp

Offers should start coming fast and furious these next few weeks as BC hosts a number of camps, getting an up close and personal look at some elite talent while also hosting official visits.

The latest offer is for a quarterback gaining some traction in New England, Ben Rolapp from Connecticut…

The offer

Rolapp – listed at 6’2,” 215lbs. – officially announced the offer on June 3. He now has offers from the Eagles, Delaware, UConn, Penn, Liberty, Richmond, Georgetown, URI, Fordham, Cornell, Stony Brook, Monmouth, Miami of Ohio and Tulane. On Friday around 10:30 in the morning, Rolapp tweeted about taking an OV this weekend.

High School

Rolapp is the starting QB at the Brunswick School in Connecticut. Last year, he threw for 2,268 yards and 20 touchdowns. His accuracy and touch immediately stand out the first two clips on his Hudl film. He’s extremely poised and patient in the pocket and will stand in to take a hit as long as the throw gets where it needs to. He’s tough and seemingly still growing too, certainly looking the part. There’s some impressive off-platform throws in here too. You can see why Bill O’Brien would want to work with him.