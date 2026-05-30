Recent offer profiles: 2027 TE Charlie Fowler

You know the drill by now.

With the staff home from the road following a month of flights, hotels, high school visits, home visits and offers, it’s time to take a look at some of the intriguing names that have received offers from the new regime.

Here’s a look at 2027 tight end Charlie Fowler out of Illinois:

The offer

The Eagles actually offered Fowler back on April 30th officially, but Kurt Anderson was recently on an at-home visit with Fowler and his family a couple of weeks ago. Fowler is set to take an OV here in the next couple of weeks. He holds offers from BC, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan State, Miami (Ohio), Charlotte, Toledo and Western Michigan.

High school

Fowler is about to be a senior for the Loyola Academy Ramblers. At 6’6,” 230 lbs. already, he certainly fits the bill for a productive tight end with room for growth too. He appeared in eight games last season, missing one due to an injury.

His very first clip on Hudl isn’t him making a great catch over the middle or scoring a touchdown, it’s flattening a kid downfield in the run game. He appears to be a weapon up the seam, but can also be moved around.

Given how much BC has lacked real production from the tight end position the last handful of years – although Jeremiah Franklin was ultimately fairly underrated – Fowler looks like he could be a good fit if he ends up becoming an Eagle.