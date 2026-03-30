Robert Smith IV looking to take the next step in 2026

CHESTNUT HILL – As a freshman in 2025, Robert Smith IV was thrown right into the fire up front, starting five games and playing in eight at either left or right guard.

As expected, he – like the rest of the team – went through plenty of growing pains during the 2-10 season. Now, with experience, a new O-line coach to learn from and confidence, Smith IV appears to be an impact guy for the new-look room this season.

After Monday’s practice, Smith IV spoke to the media for (I believe) the first time as an Eagle. Here’s what he had to say:

On how the new room is bonding so far

“I’d say it’s grown a lot. When (newer players) first got here, it was like…it’s been good to say the least. We’ve grown much as a brotherhood, we’ve bonded off the field and just trying to play as one.”

On how much the experience last year helped his confidence heading into this year

“I’d say last year really shaped a lot because I got to experience the play and everything. Now I’ve got a year under my belt and I’m trying to like, elevate and grow as a leader on the team.”

On how much playing LG and RG helped his development

“It aided it a lot, actually. Playing both sides, it helped me more because, when you’re more versatile, you can play more positions. I’d just say it’s good.”

On working with new O-line coach Kurt Anderson

“It’s been great actually. Coach Anderson, he teaches a lot. He’s hard on us, but he wants us to be great, honestly.”

On the trust the staff had in him to play so much last season as a freshman

“Yeah, last year, getting playing time as a freshman, I’d say Coach O’Brien really trusted me. You can’t just put a guy out there if he don’t know what he’s doing. But, I feel like Coach O’Brien, he has trust in me and I really appreciate that.”

On how the competition in practice (particularly on Monday) makes everyone better day-to-day

“It’s good to compete every day, making each other better and everything. But, yeah, day-to-day, it’s just trying to make each other better.”

On one thing he really wanted to work on heading into this season

“I’d say I’m trying to get better at like, pass pro, really, trying to keep my feet vertical and trying to put my hands on ’em. I feel like I improved a lot in the run game and everything, being aggressive coming off the ball.”

On lessons and inspiration he can take from Jude Bowry & Logan Taylor as they get ready for the NFL Draft

“They’re leaders, man. They’re heard-working leaders, man. They put their head down and work and they’re getting everything they deserve. I just look up to them for that. They mentored me my freshman year and helped me with everything…it’s crazy, actually. Stuff flies. Just taking it day-by-day.”

On the chemistry developing between the new O-line room and all new quarterbacks

“It’s been great. Locker room…trying to come together in the locker room and off the field so we can be better on the field.”

On how the offense has performed so far this spring

“I feel like we’ve been doing good. We’ve got a lot of new guys and we’re all just trying to come together.”