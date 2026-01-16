Rounding up some recent offers

Full speed ahead on high school recruiting for the BC staff.

After 26 portal commits, BC is now looking towards the future. Offers have already been made and the staff is out on the road across the country visiting high schools.

Here are some of the latest offers, including a bunch to one particular school down South…

Jalen Welch – S (C/O 2027) – Grayson High School (Georgia)

Rilee Drew – DB (C/O 2027) – Grayson High School (Georgia)

Rome Samuels – DL (2029) – Grayson High School (Georgia)

Xavier Hutchens – WR (C/O 2028) – Kings Mountain High School (North Carolina)

Julian ‘Ju’ Elzey – DB – (C/O 2027) – Brookwood High School (Georgia)

Kameron Barnes – WR – (C/O 2029) – Grayson High School (Georgia)

Olafemi ‘Joey’ Hunter – TE (2027) – Grayson High School (Georgia)

Preston Glasco – DB (2027) – Grayson High School (Georgia)

Joshua Evans – OL (C/O 2028) – Milton High School (Georgia)

Derrick Baker – QB (2027) – Milton High School (Georgia)

Charles Ibe – DT/NT (2028) – Providence Day School (North Carolina)

Kingston Curry – WR/DB/ATH (C/O 2028) – Charlotte Country Day School (North Carolina)

Joreal Ellinger – DB (C/O 2027) – Grayson High School (Georgia)

Kaiden Graves – DE (2029) – Grayson High School (Georgia)

Jokaim ‘Keem’ Gouda – LB (2027) – South Paulding High School (Georgia)

Andre Coley – DE (C/O 2028) – Grayson High School (Georgia)

Jordan Carrasquillo – WR (2027) – Milton High School (Georgia)

London Goggans – S (C/O 2027) – Grayson High School (Georgia)