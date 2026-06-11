2nd official visit list for this weekend

To say it was a strong week for BC would be an understatement.

With a bunch of guys committing after taking OVs last weekend (and one major flip), it’s back to work for the staff this weekend with another batch of recruits in town. There’s some heavy hitters in here too.

Here’s who’s visiting Chestnut Hill for the next few days:

Elijah Goins – 2027 (S), Dakota High School (MI) – Committed to BC on June 8. Had 19 offers including Wisconsin, Tennessee, Michigan State, Purdue & Missouri.

Blaize Battaglia – 2027 (LB) – Milton High School (GA) – Committed to BC on May 28. Had offers from Kansas, Miami (Ohio), Maryland & UNLV.

Zayden Gamble – 2027 (S) – St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) – Currently had 25 offers including Indiana, Georgia, Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Oregon.

Corey Randolph Jr. – 2027 (DL) – Simeon High School (IL) – Currently has 10 offers including Kentucky, Stanford, Wisconsin & Missouri.

Dominic Maser – 2027 (OT) – Tabor Academy (MA) – Currently has 12 offers including BC, Virginia Tech, UCF & Wake Forest.

Jayden Paulino – 2027 (DL) – Passaic County Technical Institute (NJ) – Currently has 18 offers including BC, Syracuse, NC State, Cincinnati and Vanderbilt.



The Eagles also have two other guys in town that are currently committed to other programs. Could a couple more flips also be on the horizon?