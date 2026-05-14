30 names to know from New England Showcase Week

As many of you know, this was a massive week for recruiting in New England.

The Connecticut and Massachusetts Showcase Days at private schools have become a must-attend event for the majority of major programs across the country. As more and more New England talent becomes legitimate top-tier talent, more and more eyes are descending on the region.

Most of the BC staff was bouncing around from school to school on Monday and Tuesday, getting a jump on possible future talent while also trying to lock down some targets for 2027.

With that in mind, here’s some names from certain stops in CT and MA that BC fans should keep eyes and ears on for the future and guys that already have a lot of interest elsewhere…

Connecticut

Brunswick School

2027 QB Ben Rolapp

2028 OL/DL Manny Jjuko

2028 MLB Oliver Sims

2030 QB James Smith (offered by BC)



Taft

2027 EDGE Daniel Aladuge (offered by BC)

2029 QB Matt Pangaro

Avon Old Farms

2027 OT/DL Michael Golden (13 D1 offers including Wake Forest, UCF, Tulane and Navy)

2027 LB/ATH Dylan Wafle

2026 LB Mekhi Volcy (Committed to BC)

2028 LB Andre Perkins (Offers from Syracuse and BC)

2027 EDGE Andy Stedem (16 offers including UConn, Army, Navy & Ivy League schools)

St. Thomas More

2027 EDGE Marvin Nguetsop (28 offers including BC, Ohio State and Georgia)

2028 TE Colten Lis (Offers from Duke, Wake Forest and Syracuse)

Loomis Chaffee

2028 TE Teddy Seifel (Offered by BC)

Suffield Academy

2027 OL Hawken Anderson (Committed to BC)



Massachusetts

Springfield Central

2027 QB Jareth Staine (Offers from BC, UConn, Stonehill and UMass)

2027 DL McCoy Richardson (12+ Offers including Wake Forest, Tulane, URI, UMass, New Haven, JMU, Delaware, Holy Cross)

Deerfield

2027 LB/RB Lyon Juhas (PWO offer from BC)



Phillips Andover

2027 TE Michael Vallarelli (Offers from Penn, UMass and Lehigh)



Tabor Academy

2027 OL Dominic Maser (12 offers including BC, V-Tech and UCF)

2028 WR Xander Odenyo (9 offers including BC, Wake Forest, Duke, Arkansas and V-Tech)

2028 LB Landen O’Neil (5 offers including BC, UNC and Duke)

2028 DL Simon Nuamah (16 offers including BC, Georgia, Miami and Missouri)

2028 OL Quinn Adams (7 offers including UConn, UNLV and Tulane)

2028 LB Liam Conlon (15 offers including BC, MIchigan and Penn State)



Milton Academy

2027 S Zahir Mitchell (Committed to BC)

2030 QB Hudson Garrity (Offers from UMass and Syracuse)

BB&N

2026 LS Vince Snoonian (Offer from UMass, widely considered one of the best special teams prospects in the country)

2028 ATH Owen DeSalvo (12 offers including Pitt, Syracuse and Duke)

2028 DL Xzavier Chafin (UMass and UConn offers)

