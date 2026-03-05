Some spring visits we know of so far

It’ll be a very busy time in Chestnut Hill over the next few months, particularly in March and April when possible future Eagles are visiting the campus for spring ball practices and for some, the opportunity to sit in team meetings or positional meetings.

It’ll pick back up again in June, where the next wave of recruits will be checking out the campus ahead of training camp starting in late July.

Here’s some names that have ‘locked in’ visits – official and unofficial – so far and announced them on social media (I’m like a month late on this, but I blame the Super Bowl run)…

Jalen Welch (2027) – Safety, Grayson High School (Georgia) – Visit date unknown

Armani Hill (2027) – Wide Receiver, Creekside High School (Georgia) – June 5-7

Jace German (2027) – Quarterback, Tucker High School (Georgia) – June 5-7

Sergarion Gunsby (2027) – Running Back, Vanguard High School (Florida) – June 12-14

Larry Morgan (2027) – Cornerback, West Boca Raton High School (Florida) – June 5-7

Orion Yates (2028) – Quarterback, St. Paul’s School (New Hampshire) – March 10

Xavier Bala (2027) – Running back, St. Anthony’s School (New York) – June 5-7

Jett Watson (2027) – Cornerback, Grayson High School (Georgia) – June 5-7

There will obviously be many, many more in the coming days and weeks as Bill O’Brien and the new-look Eagles prep for 2026, with an eye on 2027, 2028 and beyond.