Taking a trip down memory lane: 2006 season

I didn’t want to start full throttle preview content ahead of camp until Kickoff Week down in North Carolina, so I was thinking of some different kind of stuff I could do this weekend.

While racking my brain on what I wanted to do for the 30th anniversary of the 1996 Patriots team for my site, I thought ‘why not look at BC?’ So, I did and quickly saw that 1996 was an ugly year over in Chestnut Hill, 5-7 under Dan Henning, 2-5 in the Big East. I was only eight, so I certainly didn’t remember that.

Then, I realized I graduated high school 20 years ago last month and thought ‘well, they had to be pretty good back then too, right?’ All of you here obviously remember that was in fact one hell of a season for the Eagles, so here’s a quick trip down memory lane…

The Regular Season

BC went 10-3 overall and 5-3 in the ACC – 9-3 under Tom O’Brien and 1-0 with Frank Spaziani at the helm – finishing 20th in the AP poll after a Meineke Car Care Bowl win (25-24) over Navy.

The Eagles opened 3-0, beating Central Michigan on the road (31-24), Clemson (ranked 18th at the time) at home (34-33) and BYU at home 30-23 after being ranked No. 23 following the win over the Tigers.

A loss to NC State followed (17-15) before a ‘meh’ 22-0 win over Maine. That started a four-game winning streak with victories over Virginia Tech at home on a Thursday night (the Hokies were ranked 22nd, final score 22-3), on the road against Florida State (24-19) and at home against Buffalo (41-0).

Ranked 16th heading into No. 22 Wake Forest, BC lost 21-14. A 28-7 victory over Duke and a 38-16 drubbing of No. 21 Maryland made BC 9-2 before a season-ending, 17-14 loss on the road against Miami.

After Tom O’Brien departed for NC State following the regular season, Spaziani led the team to the bowl victory over the Midshipmen.

Meineke Car Care Bowl

BC trailed 7-6 after one and 21-16 heading into halftime. Navy kicked a field goal in the third quarter for the frame’s only points, but BC outscored Navy 9-0 in the fourth for the win.

The Eagles got on the board first on a two-yard Matt Ryan TD run. After two Navy TDs, a one-yard TD run by Brian Toal cut it to 14-13. Steve Aponavicius had the PAT after missing the first one. Navy scored again before a 26-yard field goal for Apponavicius closed out the half.

In the fourth quarter, Ryan hit Ryan Purvis for a 25-yard touchdown with 7:36 remaining. The ensuing two-point attempt was no good, keeping Navy up 24-22. With no time left on the clock, Apponavicius drilled a 37-yarder to win th game.

Ryan finished 20-29 for 242 yards with the TD and two picks. Andre Callender rushed for 66 yards on 19 carries. Tony Gonzalez (4/50), Callender (3/20), Brandon Robinson (3/61), Purvis (2/40), Kevin Challenger (2/35), Mark Palmer (2/15), Rich Gunnell (1/4) and J. Survival Ross (1/3) all caught passes.

Jolonn Dunbar led the defense with 10 solo tackles (14 total). Ryan Glasper had 10 total tackles. Dunbar and B.J. Raji both had sacks.

What happened nationally?

Florida beat Ohio State for the national championship that season, 41-14. Personally, I distinctively having a hotel party this night that probably should have gotten me and many other Waltham graduates put in jail.

The Heisman went to Buckeyes QB Troy Smith after Ohio State went 12-0 before the loss in the natty. Smith threw for 2,540 yards. The runner up was Darren McFadden, followed by Brady Quinn. Steve Slaton, Mike Hart (now BC’s running backs coach), Colt Brennan, Ray Rice, Ian Johnson, Dwayne Jarrett and Calvin Johnson all got votes.