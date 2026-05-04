Highly-coveted DB Jett Watson talks recent BC recruitment

The Kenyatta Watson Factor is already very real.

The Eagles have been getting visits from elite talent around the country this spring, perhaps none bigger than four-star defensive back Jett Watson.

Yes, Kenyatta’s son.

Jett is a junior at Grayson High School in Grayson, Georgia. The school has been a hot spot for BC this recruiting cycle and he’s is just one of many targets the program has in the school.

But, Jett is undeniably one of the most highly sought after players in the country right now, holding 30 offers from major programs like Indiana, Auburn, Wisconsin, UNC, Pitt, Missouri, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech and of course, Boston College.

Jett was here once already towards the end of spring ball and has an OV scheduled for June. The team has been pushing hard for him (as is evident on social media). So, I caught up with him over the weekend to see where he’s got BC in his pecking order right now, among a few other things…

What’s your impression of BC so far? Are they a legitimate contender for you? If so, why?

“My impression on BC is very strong, they are most definitely a huge contender in my recruitment due to the relationships I have with all of the coaches.”

What stood out about the campus? What’s the pitch been like as far as where you’d fit in and what they’re building for the future?

“What stood out the me about the campus was mostly the culture behind it, it felt to me that everyone that was there WANTED to be there, and I could potentially see myself in those same shoes.”

What’s it been like getting to know Coach O’Brien and Kenyatta Watson?

“Me and Coach O’Brien have a very strong relationship as I’ve been someone on his radar since my freshman year of high school & coach Kenyatta Watson is actually my father, so that goes a far way”

When do you plan on making the decision, and would BC possibly be one of your finalists as of now?

“I plan on making my decision soon as I feel like its time to settle down sooner or later.”