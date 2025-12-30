Eagles set to hire Ted Roof as new defensive coordinator

A day after several players made some big news by heading to the transfer portal, BC made another coaching move on Tuesday.

Sources confirmed to EA that Ted Roof – a long time defensive coach around the country – is set to become the next defensive coordinator in Chestnut Hill.

Background

Roof has been coaching since 1987 after he played linebacker at Georgia Tech. He was with Alabama from ’87-’88 before coaching at West Georga, Duke and UMass from 1989-1994. He became the Minutemen’s DC in ’95”96 before joining the Western Carolina staff n 1997 as their DC.

Roof worked with Bill O’Brien at Georgia Tech when he went there from 1998-2001. He was the Yellow Jackets’ DC from ’99-’01 before taking the same role in 2002-2003. He was the Blue Devils’ interim head coach in 2003 and led the program from 2004-2007.

After serving as the Minnesota DC n 2008, Roof went to Auburn from 2009-2011 in the DC role, winning a national championship in 2010. In 2011 he went and took yet another DC role at UCF before doing the same at Penn State n 2012.

From 2013-2017 he went back to G-Tech yet again to become the DC. Since then, he’s had stops at NC State, App State, Vanderbilt. Clemson and Oklahoma. In 2024, he was the DC and LB coach at UCF again and did not coach last season.

What it means

So, the early comments I’ve seen from most BC fans is that Bill O’Brien has just hired one of his buddies again. Sure, that certainly helps, but he’s clearly found a way to stay relevant in the coaching world if so many big-name programs want his services, whether it’s a year or several.

I also don’t hate the idea of immediate continuity among them considering just how bad the defense was last year. The easier and quicker they’re on the same page communication wise, the better.

The lack of head coaching success shouldn’t really matter too. His DC success s hard to ignore and so is the national championship (Having prime Cam Newton helped, obviously). In this case, after such a putrid year defensively, it can’t be any worse and in fact, this feels like an upgrade.

None of us will truly know until the games start (I learned my lesson last year with training camp), but if I’m an Eagles’ fan, I’m also encouraged he was a former linebacker, especially given how badly that position has struggled as a whole at BC over the last decade or so.