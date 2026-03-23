Xavier Bala talks recent visit at BC

Xavier Bala currently holds 20 offers and is highly-coveted by some of the top programs in the country.

The 2027 running back out of St. Anthony’s in New York has offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Nebraska, Illinois and Boston College.

Recenty, Bala visited The Heights to take a first-hand look at how things are operating in Chestnut Hill. I caught up with him a few days later. Here’s our exchange on his experience and where he currently ranks BC in his decision-making process:

“The thing that stood out was just talking football and life with Coach Hart and Coach O’Brien. It’s a great opportunity to learn from two very successful people and their approach to the game. Coach Hart and my family got a chance to bond and we had a great time.”

Where would you say BC is on your list after the visit?

“BC is a program I am seriously considering. I love the school and the campus, and how Coach O’Brien is building the program.”

What was the message from the staff in terms of the future of the program?

“The staff loves my fit in their system and program. They believe I have the ability to contribute in all aspects of their offense and am one of the best running backs in the country.”

Where would you see yourself fitting in if you did choose the Eagles?

“I believe I would be able to come in and contribute to the team at a high level. I bring physicality, athleticism, and elite competitiveness, so the plan is to win a lot of games.”