Aly Tounkara explains why he chose BC

Aly Tounkara became the 10th portal addition for Luke Murray a few days ago.

The 7’0″ Arkansas State big man and Guinea native adds significant size and depth to what appears to be a strong opening roster for Murray and his new staff. Tounkara took some time to talk on Thursday night about the decision and why he (and other transfers) believe in Murray’s initial vision…

Why did you choose Boston College?

“Choosing Boston College Eagles men’s basketball was bigger than just basketball for me. I came a long way and had to bet on myself my whole life. I’ve been doubted, overlooked, and put in tough situations by people who were supposed to help me, but I never stopped believing in myself. Through everything, God gave me the strength and mentality to keep going.”

How many schools were interested in you? Why did BC stand out above them?

“What made BC special was the vision. I want to be part of what’s about to be built here. I truly believe something special is about to happen and I want BC to become part of my story the same way I want to become part of theirs. We’re hungry, we’re motivated, and we’re coming to put BC basketball back on the map.”

What should fans know about you and where you come from?

“I had interest from multiple schools, and I’m thankful for every coach that believed in me throughout the process. But BC stood out because it felt genuine from day one. The coaching staff believed in me as a player and much importantly as a person. They made me feel wanted, trusted, and valued.”

Why do you believe in head coach Luke Murray?

“I believe in Luke Murray because he’s genuine and he has a real vision for this program. He understands what it takes to win and you can feel how much he believes in what he’s building. From our conversations, I could tell he believed in me not just as a basketball player, but as a person too.

“That trust means a lot to me. I believe in the staff, the culture they’re creating, and where this program is headed. I’m ready to work and help bring winning basketball back to BC.”