Transfer LB Anthony Palano meets the media for the 1st time

Former Washington State linebacker Anthony Palano – who may already be the leader in the middle for BC on Day 1 – met with the media for the first time on Tuesday following the first spring practice.

Palano is wearing No. 16 and just by watching him for a few minutes, he screams linebacker both on and off the field.

Here’s everything he had to say afterwards:

On gelling with new teammates

“These whole winter workouts, everyone’s been busting their butts the whole winter through mat drills, lifts and stuff like that. So we’re all so eager to get out here. You could tell there was a sense of excitement from everybody, new team, year. Yeah, today everyone’s just focused on getting better to get to our end goal, but you’ve got to take everything – whether that’s indy, whether that’s 11-on-11. 7-on-7 – you’ve got to take all of it seriously because it all matters in the end.”

On what he believes embodies a linebacker (Bill O’Brien had just spoken to the media about Luke Kuechly having LB qualities)

“So, Luke Kuechly is someone I’ve been watching since I was a little kid. I’m sure like most. The two main things in my opinion are physicality and smarts. Luke Kuechly was very physical and that was over-shined by his smarts I feel like. He was one of the most physical linebackers of all time, one of the best linebackers of all time. I’m honored to go here because of him, amongst others went here. So, it’s really cool. Watching how he can diagnose plays based off what the offense is giving him is really something I try to do because I’m early in my career. I’m trying to do what he does to get where he’s going and where he’s at. But, yeah, I feel like that’s something really important that he does. And obviously, the physicality…I feel like those two things are the most important things. I try to model my game and become more like that every day.”

On if he can learn anything from watching highlights of specific players like Kuechly

“I’d say I definitely watch it…if I’m trying to model my game after somebody, I model my game after somebody I’m built like. So, like obvious, Fred Warner is one of the best backers in the league right now, but I’m not really built like Fred Warner. So, I’ve got to watch somebody…like, somebody I watch all the time that went here too, Matt Milano, great player. So, yeah, I’ll watch stuff like that just to see how they move around, how they defeat a block, how they’ll diagnose plays and react to things. So, I think it’s good to see that, but you also have to see the whole picture with everything. I like watching the full game. So, if Luke Kuechly messes up on a play, how does he react? Like, just seeing that and seeing how it never affects him, I feel like that’s something that’s good to learn and kind of just take with you, whether it’s in practice, a game, a lift, every aspect of life.”

On being a new guy on a team full of new guys and if it helps

“Yeah, so my old school was the same thing really. So, it’s nothing I’m not used to. It’s just being able to come together as a collective of guys that all have the same goal and all are bought in to getting better every day. I feel like that’s what makes us click so easily. Being part of the new group, all the people that have been here have been welcoming us with open arms. I’ve been super grateful for that because it’s super easy to just decline and be like ‘oh, you guys are new, we don’t want you here.’ They’ve welcomed us with open arms, coaches, players, staff, I’ve been super grateful for that.”

On what made BC the right place for him

“After the season, I obviously hit the transfer portal because we had some coaching changes and I had to do what was best for me. I appreciate all the time I had with my previous coaches, but when I came to BC on my first visit, it just stood out to me. The culture, the coaches, the players, you could just tell they were itching to be something greater. Obviously, last year was last year, we don’t talk about that. They’re trying to get somewhere that I think I can help take them. I really liked all the coaches, the conversations that we had, the relationships I built when I was here. So, I feel like I’m really excited about this year.”

On how he feels like the LB room is gelling early on & if anyone sticks out

“I’d say honestly, they all stick out to me in different ways. Just because of how we are. A lot of us are young, and then we’ve got Justin (Medlock) and Juan (Zabal) who are a little older. So, I feel like it helps us bond definitely because it’s a new room. It’s a new team. Everybody’s just trying to gel, get to know each other and I feel like those are some of my best friends on the team right there. You spend the most time with them. They’re all great dudes and I got nothing bad to say about any of them. We’re all out there busting our butts every day, pushing each other because we’ve all got the same goal. So, it’s really good to see when you’ve got all like-minded people in your group.”

On new defensive coordinator Ted Roof

“Coach Roof has been a lot of places. So, I feel like his experiences and all the stuff he’s been able to bring to the table has been very important. I’ve spent a lot of time with Coach Roof just talking because he’s got a lot to say with the stuff that he knows. He knows a lot of ball. He knows what success looks like and what success doesn’t look like. So, I feel like the more time I spend with him and the more time he talks to us as a defense, the greater we’re going to be. I feel like Coach Roof’s been a great addition to the staff.”

On the culture change from Washington to Boston

“No doubt. I’m from Chicago, so I’m used to the bigger city. But, I started my career at South Dakota State. It was very similar to Pullman (WA), very rural. I love the city of Boston, the environment here, the people here are great. It’s good. Great food out here, I’m sure ya’ll can agree with that. But, yeah, I got no complaints about Boston, I love it down here.”