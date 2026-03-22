Transfer LB Bodie Kahoun talks decision, culture & more

Bodie Kahoun is now on the right side of the Holy War.

The former Notre Dame linebacker hopped in the portal this spring and seemed to have little doubt that he wanted his next school to be Boston College. Following the team’s first controlled scrimmage on Saturday, Kahoun met with a few members of the local media for the first time.

Here’s everything the redshirt freshman had to say:

On why he chose BC

“Right out of high school, I knew I had the ability to play college. I wanted to take the opportunity to take advantage of the time I had in the classroom. Coming to schools like Boston College, it’s a no-doubter for me. I mean, you’re getting the highest of high in athletics and academics at the same time. That’s why I picked here.”

On what the adjustment has been like

“Adjusting…it’s pretty similar to my prior school. It’s the same locker room feel. Everyone is here for each other, we’re all loving for each other, we’re a brotherhood. So, it’s been great.”

On being on this side of the Holy War

“It’s awesome. You see both perspectives…I think I’m on the good side now, so it’s good.”

On how his game has improved since joining BC

“Definitely taking on a bigger role here, which is awesome, it’s what I wanted. I came here for an opportunity and I’ve been given it. Trying to build my leadership skills and I feel like I’m getting better every day.”

On building a relationship in the LB room

“It’s awesome. We’re all brothers in the linebacker room. We’re all there for each other. We’re hanging out, we’re getting some lunch after this. It’s awesome.”

On possibly joining a lineage of great BC linebackers

“With coming here in the transfer portal, it was quick, but I got the opportunity to sit down and research on the plane ride. It was that quick. But, kind of aspiring to be like Luke Kuechly and all that, he’s one of the best players to ever do it. I’m just trying to build my game like him every day.”

On getting more comfortable with the scheme in practices

“One thing that’s been great is everyone was very welcoming. They kind of build your confidence right off the bat and it allows you to build your leadership skills quick. Everyone can see that you’re like, yeah, I love (football) too. So, yeah, with that being said, it’s been awesome. It’s been a quick transition.”

On if its easier coming into a new team with so many other new transfers

“I think with coming in with coming in with a whole bunch of transfers, as everyone knows its new here. Everyone’s coming here for the same goal and that’s to win and kind of like with new coaches with Coach (Ted) Roof, it’s been awesome. I was happy to hear everyone is learning the defense as the same time as me, so I wasn’t a little bit behind and behind everyone. It’s been good. It’s been fun.”

On if he remembers Kuechly playing at all

“Briefly, yeah. I actually went to one of his games, but that was when I was just a little kid not even knowing what football was. But, it’s good, he’s an insane player.”

On playing for Ted Roof

“He’s awesome. He’s exactly the coach I want. He’s straight to the point which is always good. He came in here and he said he has a ‘freshman friendly defense,’ so I was like ‘oh, this is going to be perfect.’ The first couple days I was a little lost in the head, but I’ve definitely grew there and I love working with him. He’s a great guy and I’m excited to see what we can do this season.”