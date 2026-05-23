Welles Crowther posthumously receives Presidential Medal of Freedom

Almost 25 years after his heroics during that fateful Tuesday morning in September, Welles Crowther was awarded the highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Trump during a Friday event in New York.

“At the request of Bruce, and Mike, and some of the political — great political people we have, and we are approaching the 25th anniversary of September 11th, 2001, a dark day that will live in infamy. We are posthumously awarding Welles the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” Trump told the crowd.

The Man in the Red Bandana’s story will never die. In fact, it’s only gained more and more attention throughout the years, thanks of course in large part to Tom Rinaldi and the ESPN piece that circulates every September and beyond.

A volunteer firefighter, lacrosse player and equities trader, the red bandana covering Crowther’s face as he guided people through smoke and eventually to safety is something that still stands as a symbol of courage 25 years later. The willingness to help others he did not know to the point of giving his own life is a sacrifice that’s hard to truly comprehend. He didn’t hesitate.

“I just want to congratulate his great mother in doing a phenomenal job in raising that young man,” Trump added. “Boy, what bravery, saved those people and became a legend in a sense, nobody else would have done what he did. So he’s going to be getting the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”

Welles’ mom Alison Crowther was brought up as well and briefly addressed the crowd.

“It’s such a beautiful thing that even 25 years later, Welles’ light still shines brightly,” she said, noting she still travels the world telling his story in places as far away as Jordan.

When the football team takes the field on the 25th anniversary of the attacks Friday night September 11, the new Presidential Medal of Freedom winner will continue to be the driving force behind focusing on everything that’s good about the United States of America.