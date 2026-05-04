Women's lacrosse to face Yale in 1st round of NCAA tournament

It doesn’t matter how they got here, but they got back here.

The usually dominant BC women’s lacrosse program went through some growing pains for the first time in a long time in 2026, going 9-7 during the regular season. But, on Sunday, the Eagles officially learned that they’re back in the dance and might have caught a pretty big break.

BC – ranked 19th in the country – is un-seeded, but will take on a familiar opponent in No. 21 Yale (13-4) in the first round on Friday at 4:00 p.m. The game will be at Stony Brook, who is hosting as the No. 5 seed.



BC beat Yale in the quarterfinals last season to advance to the Final Four.

The winner of the Stony Brook and Stonehill game on Friday will face the BC-Yale winner on Mother’s Day with a spot in the Elite 8 on the line.

While it’s probably going to be a tough road for this new-look Eagles squad, Acacia Walker-Weinstein continues to cement her legacy as one of the greatest coaches of all time. BC has now made the tournament for 13 straight years under her and, technically, the program has an opportunity to make a ridiculous eighth straight championship weekend appearance.

This is also the first time BC is playing in the first round since 2021, hosting second round and quarterfinal games the last four years.

The Eagles remain one of the models of consistency and will be an extremely difficult out in this year’s tournament, especially with Shea Dolce in net looking for one final run.