Women's lax gets big road win over Cal

The roller coaster beginning of the season for BC women’s lacrosse continued on Saturday out in California.



But this time, it was the good part of the ride. The Eagles blew out the Bears 15-8, moving to 3-4 on the year and 3-2 in the ACC.

BC dominated draw controls (16-9) and forced 13 Cal turnovers. The Eagles did commit a whopping 17 fouls, but also won the ground ball battle 13-10. Giulia Colarusso had four goals and an assist to pace the offense. Hanna Davis and Avery Hudson each scored twice. Marissa White, Shea Baker, Molly Driscoll, Kaitlyn Cole, Lily Kondas, Brooke McLoy and Caroline Chism scored as well. Hudson also had four assists and Davis had two. In net, Shea Dolce made 10 saves. Abbey Herod had seven of the 16 draw controls.

It was an all-defensive first quarter with the teams tied 1-1 heading to the second. BC scored five before halftime, taking a 6-4 lead into the break. A dominant third quarter defensively and four goals for the Eagles led to a 10-5 lead heading into the fourth. Five more goals in the final frame sealed the deal as BC got a much-needed ACC win.

The conference is extremely top-heavy again with top-ranked UNC doing its thing. The Eagles have a date with the Tar Heels on the road soon, but first Harvard and Pitt visit Chestnut Hill on Thursday and Saturday this week.