BC women's lax sees season come to excruciating end

The historic run is officially over.



BC women’s lax fell 10-9 to Stony Brook on Sunday afternoon in the second round of the NCAA tournament. With the loss, the Eagles’ streak of consecutive Final Four appearances ends at eight.

BC (10-8) got four goals from Kylee Colbert and two each from Giulia Colarusso and Marissa White. Colarusso had four draw controls and Molly Driscoll also scored with an assist. In the final game of a historic career at BC, goalie Shea Dolce had seven saves.

BC fell in an early 4-0 hole after one and trailed 7-1 before two goals from Colbert in the final two minutes cut it to 7-3 heading into halftime. The Eagles then took a huge blow early in the third when Shea Baker received a second yellow card, excluding her from the game and making BC play without its best defender for just about the entire second half.

But, instead of letting it hurt, the Eagles started stringing stops and possessions together, eventually going on a 4-0 run to make it a 9-7 game heading to the fourth.

With 8:11 left in the game and the fifth-seeded Seawolves up 10-7, Driscoll potted a sick behind-the-back goal to make it a two-goal game. Both teams had to deal with some questionable officiating down the stretch – with BC suffering a bit more than Stony Brook had to – before Colarusso scored with 4:13 remaining, cutting it to 10-9.

After a few key stops by Dolce, BC had the ball with 55 seconds remaining, cleared it from their end and eventually, Avery Hudson was awarded a free position shot with 16 seconds left. As she approached the cage, Stony Brook goalie Natalia Altenbrando (8 saves) barely had to move as the ball lightly rolled towards her feet thanks to a trailing check as Hudson hit the ground.

As the clock hit zeros, the Seawolves stormed the field, avenging last year’s second round loss to the Eagles.

While the incredible run may have come to an end for BC, there’s no denying what Acacia Walker-Weinstein has done from a legacy standpoint. Now that this younger version of the Eagles has invaluable playoff experience (and a first round win under its belt), I’d expect some additions in the portal and another strong season from the Eagles in 2027.