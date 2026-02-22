Women's lacrosse starts 0-3 for 1st time since 1999

Well, when you’re as good as the BC women’s lacrosse team has been for the last two decades, seasons like this are bound to happen.

Still, it’s stunning to see it.

BC is 0-3 to start the year for the first time in 27 years (I was 11) after a soul-crushing double overtime 10-9 loss to Michigan on Saturday afternoon in the Atlanta Lacrosse Invitational.

The Eagles have been a staple at Championship Weeknd seemingly every year, but right now, it’s pretty evident that this younger version of the team – minus Shea Dolce in net and a few others – is still learning how to win at a consistently elite level. Don’t forget how much talent has left the program in the last two years that had true championship experience.

On Saturday, BC got 13 saves from Dolce and Molly Driscoll had two goals and two assists to lead the offense, but it wasn’t enough down the stretch. The Eagles led 8-7 heading to the fourth, but two quick goals from the Wolverines with 5:57 to go put Michigan up 9-8. Giulia Colarusso (two goals) potted her second soon after to make it 9-9.

As Dolce usually does, she came up with a huge save with 2:06 remaining to keep things tied, ultimately sending the game to an extra frame. Dolce did it again in the opening five minute frame, but Ceci Stein won it for Michigan with four seconds left in the second OT.

One thing we all know is that Walker-Weinstein isn’t going to take this start lightly. It’s also helpful that BC can’t dwell on this one for long, the Eagles face Florida State in Tallahassee – where old friend Rachel Clark is now coaching – on Tuesday at noon.