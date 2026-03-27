Women's lax upsets No. 2 Stanford

Behind two goals each from Marissa White and Hanna Davis, and 10 saves from Shea Dolce, 15th-ranked BC stunned No. 2 Stanford at Alumni on Thursday, 13-11.

It’s been a rocky road for the women’s lax team this season, but the Eagles are now 6-5 overall and 5-3 in the ACC. The loss was Stanford’s first, dropping the Cardinal to 10-1 (6-1 ACC).

Locked in a 9-9 tie heading to the fourth, BC took the lead for good with 14:17 left on a free position goal by Giula Colarusso. Colarusso was a big factor throughout the afternoon, winning seven draws. Kyle Colbert pushed it to 11-9 exactly a minute later while the Eagles were man-up.

Things got chaotic for the next few minutes and Stanford eventually cut it to 11-10 with 6:32 remaining. Colbert answered with another man-up goal with 4:44 on the clock. Stanford scored less than a minute later off the draw, but Colarusso won the massive ensuing draw. The Eagles called timeout, but turned it over out of the time out. The Cardinal quickly called another timeout with 2:56 left.

At exactly two minutes to go, Dolce made what was ultimately a game-winning save on Lexi Rodell. Davis iced it with a goal in the final 40 seconds and Colarusso won one last draw.

The Eagles now have three straight road games between Monday and April 11th. Albany is up next on Monday, before going to Loyola on April 4 and UVA on April 11. The season finale is Thursday April 16 at Alumni against Syracuse.