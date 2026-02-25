Women's lax gets 1st win of season with rout of FSU

Now, that’s more like it.

After starting 0-3 for the first time since Pedro Martinez faced Roger Clemens in the ALCS 27 years ago (thought that was excellent context), the BC women’s lax team got its first win on Tuesday afternoon in Tallahassee, hammering FSU 19-7.

The Eagles (1-3, (1-1 ACC) were in a tight one at halftime (up 8-5), but dominated the second half 11-2 – including six goals in the fourth quarter – to run away from the Seminoles.

BC won the ground ball battle (13-7), owned the draw controls (24-4) and went 5-10 on free position shots. The Eagles only committed two fouls to FSU’s 12 too.

Giulia Colarusso and Molly Driscoll led the way with five goals apiece. Colarusso added an assist. Marissa White had a hat trick and two assists. Hanna Davis had two goals and two helpers. Avery Hudson also had two and two while Lily Kondas and Brooke Malloy also scored. Abbey Herrod had nine draw controls, Colarusso had seven and Hudson had five. Shea Dolce made eight saves in between the pipes.

The Eagles host Clemson inside Fish Field House on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.