No. 12 Women's lacrosse wins 2nd straight

It appears as if the 0-3 start is behind the usually pretty dominant women’s lacrosse team.

No. 12 BC used a big third quarter to erase a 6-5 halftime deficit before holding on to an important 11-9 upset win over No. 9 Clemson.

The Eagles (2-3, 2-1 ACC) won 15 draws and had 14 ground balls to Clemson’s nine. Both teams had 13 turnovers.

Kyle Colbert had four goals on seven shots for BC. Marissa White and Molly Driscoll had two goals and an assist each. Devon Russell scored twice on just three shots and Lily Kondas had one. Shea Dolce had five saves on 14 shots.

The Tigers ripped off the first four goals of the game before Colbert and Kondas made it 4-2 after one. After Clemson made it 5-2 early in the second, Driscoll, Russell and Colbert rattled off three straight to knot things at five before Clemson scored with 10 seconds left.

It was a bit of a defensive struggle early in the third quarter until Colbert made it 6-6 with 6:54 left. The Tigers answered less than a minute later to go back up, but White, Driscoll, Colbert and Russell all scored to suddenly make it 10-7 BC after three.

White made it 11-7 with 6:56 remaining and despite two goals in the final two minutes, the Eagles held on.

BC is on the road for its next two, facing Duke in Durham on Wednesday and then Cal on Saturday.