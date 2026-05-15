2027 QB Will Wood explains why he chose Penn State over BC

Can’t win ’em all.

Xaverian four-star QB Will Wood informed Bill O’Brien and the BC staff of his intention to commit to Penn State on Thursday afternoon. Wood then made the commitment official on Friday with an announcement.

I spoke with Wood minutes after he informed Penn State on Thursday. Here’s what he had to say about the decision…

I know you met with BC on Wednesday night…how hard was it to not be the local guy that picks the local school? Did you ever think about possibly being ‘the guy’ at BC?

“It was extremely tough because I’m really close with Coach O’Brien. We had a great meeting last night. Coming out of it, I was like ‘shoot, this decision is super tough.’ I thought about it for a couple hours, woke up and I didn’t feel any pressure anymore. I just kind of knew what was right. I think Penn State kind of knew because I talked to their QB coach late on Wednesday night.”

What made Penn State the right choice?

“Obviously, it’s Penn State and everyone is going to be like ‘oh, you’re going to Penn State,’ but that’s really not why. I fell in love with the coaching staff, how they teach and the culture they’ve built there. I just love the place and I have family like, an hour, hour and a half away. So, it’s not like I’m going to be really far from home. I’ve been to Pennsylvania a ton throughout my childhood, so I’m really familiar with that part of the country.”

For disappointed BC fans, what message do you have for them?

“It was really, really close. I love that staff. I love Coach O’Brien. We talked after I committed to Penn State and he was very supportive. I’ll always be a BC fan. I have a ton of respect for what they’re going to be able to do. It’s hard to tell someone no, but you have to and my heart told me Penn State.”