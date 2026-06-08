Highly-coveted RB Xavier Bala talks recent BC visit

One of the most highly-coveted prospects in the 2027 class – four-star running back Xavier Bala – was at Boston College this weekend for another visit.



Bala – a new York native – committed to Syracuse early in May. But, after checking out Chestnut Hill again, could he soon be an Eagle? There’s a growing thought that it could happen.

I spoke with Bala on Monday about his visit and what’s next in the process…

Why did you still take the visit with BC? How was it? What continues to draw you to the program?

“I did enjoy it. I took the visit because of my relationship with Coach Hart, Coach O’Brien, and the rest of the staff. They have kept recruiting me and let me know how important I am to their program.”

What have your conversations with Mike Hart been like? Has he been a big pull for you given his success and experience?

“I feel like have a special relationship with Coach Hart. He has really shown me how he can develop me as a person and player. He’s the realest coach I have gotten to know and he tells me exactly what I need to hear to be better.”

Could you still see yourself in an Eagles uniform? Or are visits this time of year more out of courtesy to other teams?

“I think the visit went really well and I am thinking through everything over the next few days. I don’t want to rush to any decisions but they made a very strong impression. Any visit I take is because I am serious about a program and my relationship is very strong.”