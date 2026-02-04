2026 EDGYTIM Spring Showcase

EdgyTim • ProZpects

The EdgyTim Spring Collegiate Showcase is a premier spring football exposure event built for rising freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors who are serious about competing, improving, and positioning themselves on the college recruiting radar.

This showcase is more than a camp — it’s a true evaluation environment. Athletes will compete in front of college coaches who will be on-site and evaluating live, experienced position coaches, and national recruiting media. The event brings together top Midwest talent for a high-energy, competitive day designed to mirror real recruiting evaluations and game-speed situations.

With verified testing, position-specific instruction, and competitive reps, this showcase gives athletes a chance to separate themselves and gain meaningful exposure heading into spring and summer recruiting periods.

Click here for full camp registration and camp details

Why This Showcase Matters

Compete against elite talent from across the Midwest

Perform verified athletic testing used by college programs

Receive coaching and evaluation from experienced position coaches

Showcase skills in one-on-one and competitive environments

College coaches will be present and evaluating athletes live

Gain exposure to FCS, Division II, Division III, and JUCO programs

Athlete profiles, results, and evaluations distributed to college coaches nationwide

Rivals.com recruiting expert EdgyTim on site, providing unmatched exposure and insight into the college recruiting process

Important Information

Limited spots available per position

Athletes must compete at the position they registered for

No refunds

Walk-up registrations will incur an additional processing fee

What to Bring

Shorts and cleats (required)

Quarterbacks must bring their own football

Mouth guard

Water bottle or sports drink to rehydrate

Team group discounts and team pricing are available upon request.

👉 Pre-registration is strongly encouraged

