Chicago OT Moore pledges to FAU

Chicago (Ill) King College Prep junior offensive tackle recruit Cornelius Moore (6-foot-6, 325 pounds) made an official visit this weekend to Florida Atlantic University and this morning gave the Owls his verbal commitment. Moore break down his college decision here.

“I had a great official visit to Florida Atlantic and I talked everything over with my family and I decided to commit,” Moore said. “I looked at all of my college options. Everything at FAU is exactly what I was looking for in a college and a football program.”

Key factors in his final decision

Moore discussed why he decided to pledge to the FAU Owls.

“Overall I just love the culture at Florida Atlantic. I was able to hang out and get to know a lot of the players, especially the other offensive linemen at FAU. I just felt like I fit in well with the guys on the visit. The coaches at FAU actually saw me at the North Central College mega camp and they have been in touch with me ever since that camp. FAU also has a great coaching staff and I know they will be able to help me develop into the best player I can become. FAU recruited me as an offensive tackle and they feel I can play pretty much anywhere on the line for them.”

Moore knows that FAU is pretty far from Chicago, but in many ways that was a positive for Moore.

“Florida Atlantic is so much different from Chicago in so many ways. The overall environment, the pace of everything plus the weather is so much different. I was actually hoping to find a school where I can go and learn and get along with people from all over the country. Chicago will always be home but I’m also pretty excited to start a new life in Florida. My family is also excited for me and my decision.”

Considering his options

Moore, who was seeing his overall recruiting stock rise steadily this summer after having an impressive spring camp performances admitted his weekend official visit played a huge role in his decision.

“The official visit was great. It really did answer a lot of the questions I had about FAU. I had a great player host in Alejandro Schmitt and I was able to just hang out with the other linemen and ask them all kinds of questions. I got to know the players better and I just felt at home with the guys on the visit. Alot of the bigger schools recruiting me wanted me to wait on them. I did not want to miss out on a great opportunity for me at FAU and I was ready to commit.”

Moore can now just focus on his upcoming senior season without focusing on recruiting.

“It’s a big relief to make my college decision. I can just go out and play football and not sorry about anything with recruiting. The recruiting process pretty much went good for me. I was able to add some great offers and get to know some new people”

Cornelius Moore is verbally committed to Florida Atlantic.